Hi beautiful people! I am a Professional Health and Wellness Coach out of NC that has been practicing and helping people for many years now. I studied Nutrition at The Institute for Integrative Nutrition. My absolute passion is teaching and guiding people on how to get healthy and stay healthy! I specialize in Nutrition Coaching, with a holistic approach to healing and wellness! I believe each person was created unique by God so therefore in my practice I make sure to dive deep into every detail of what makes you, you! I love to keep it authentic and real with everyone I meet! I enjoy long walks in nature, playing soccer, working out, finding the next best coffee shop, Asian food, and yoga! Make sure to text me and introduce yourself!